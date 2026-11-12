Zimbabwe/Mali: Young Warriors Handed a 3-0 Home Defeat By Mali

Zimbabwe's men's Under-23 team suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Mali in the first leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium.

The Young Warriors went into the encounter hoping to capitalise on home advantage but were outclassed by the West Africans, who demonstrated their quality to secure a convincing victory.

Mali took an early lead in the eighth minute through Aboubacar Sidibe before doubling their advantage in the 28th minute from the penalty spot, with Niama Pape Sissoko converting to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The visitors needed just 10 minutes after the restart to put the result beyond doubt, with Seydou Dembele scoring their third goal of the afternoon.

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After the match, Young Warriors assistant coach Wilson Mutekede, in charge in the absence of head coach Marc Sanchez, who is away on Warriors duty, blamed their slow start for the defeat.

"We started slowly and conceded an early goal.

"Our defence was not solid. We failed in simple blocking situations.

"Had we played the same way we did in the final quarter of the second half, we could have got a different result," he said.

The result leaves the Young Warriors with a mountain to climb ahead of the return leg as they seek to keep their Olympic qualification hopes alive.

Mali, who have previously qualified for the Olympic Games twice, in Athens in 2004 and Paris in 2024, will head into the second leg with a commanding advantage.

The Young Warriors will need a remarkable performance away from home to overturn the three-goal deficit and progress to the next round.