Zimbabwe: Opposition MP Dismisses Government Economic Growth Projections As 'Fallacy'

Opposition legislator Edwin Mushoriwa has dismissed the government's economic growth projections as a fallacy, arguing that the reported gains have yet to translate into improved living standards for ordinary Zimbabweans.

The government is projecting economic growth of 8.3%, anchored on strong performance in the agricultural sector, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5% in 2026.

However, speaking in the National Assembly recently, Mushoriwa said the figures painted a rosy picture that did not reflect the economic realities facing ordinary citizens.

"The State of the Nation Address presented in this august House by the President projected a rosy picture. It showed us a very healthy economy.

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"However, Mr Speaker, as a Member of Parliament, coming from the citizens who elected us, the test of whether an economy is performing does not need to be seen or heard in rhetoric; it needs to be felt by the people of Zimbabwe.

"We may talk of a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that has gone up, but when you ask the people we represent, they are interested in bread-and-butter issues.

"They want to find out whether their living standards have actually improved. Regrettably, the living realities of our people do not marry or go along with what the President advised us in his State of the Nation Address," Mushoriwa said.

ZANU PF legislator Elizabeth Masuku, however, defended the government's economic record, saying the President's leadership was delivering results.

She said inflation had fallen to single digits since January, foreign currency inflows had reached US$10.7 billion in the first half of the year, while the economy was projected to grow by 8.3%.

"Mr Speaker Sir, on the economy, the President's leadership is bearing fruit. Inflation has fallen to single digits since January.

"Foreign-currency inflows reached USD10.7 billion in the first half of the year and growth stands at 8.3 per cent. These results reflect sound stewardship. Our task is to ensure this stability is felt in every household, every business and every young person's future," Masuku said.

The contrasting views come ahead of next week's presentation of the proposed 2027 national budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

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Attention will be on whether the budget introduces measures to cushion low-income households through social services and safety nets, as concerns persist over the gap between reported economic growth and the cost of living.