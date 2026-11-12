Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sector Employees Petition Government Over U.S.$400 Tax-Free Threshold

THE Zimbabwe Tobacco Industrial Workers Union (ZTIWU) Wednesday petitioned Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to consider effecting a US$400 tax-free threshold in the forthcoming 2027 National Budget Presentation.

The current personal income tax-free threshold in Zimbabwe stands at US$100 for foreign currency earners and ZWG2 800 per month for local currency earners. Income earned above these amounts is also subject to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax rates ranging from 20% to 40%, plus a 3% AIDS Levy calculated on the total tax payable.

In a letter dated 11 November 2026, the ZTIWU Secretary General, Emmanuel Mariro, pleaded with Treasury to consider U$400 as the tax-free threshold

"Our proposal is informed by the increasing cost of living, which continues to place a heavy financial burden on ordinary workers and their families. Many employees are struggling to meet basic household needs, including food, rentals, school fees, transport, healthcare and other essential expenses.

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"We strongly believe that low-income earners should be allowed to retain a reasonable portion of their earnings to maintain a decent standard of living. Taxation should not disproportionately disadvantage workers whose incomes are already insufficient to meet their basic needs," he said.

Mariro implored the Treasury boss to also consider effecting an exemption for PAYE and other tax payments to lowly earning employees at US$400 per month and below over and above the adoption of a progressive taxation system that protects vulnerable employees while ensuring fairness in revenue collection.

"Honourable Minister, workers are the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy. They contribute through their labour, productivity and taxes. However, the current economic environment demands policies that protect the purchasing power and dignity of ordinary employees.

"Granting a US$ 400 tax-free threshold would provide meaningful financial relief, improve workers' welfare, strengthen household purchasing power and contribute to social and economic stability," the letter said.

The workers' group underscored that it is not opposed to taxation but merely advocating for a fair and balanced taxation system that recognises the economic realities facing low-income workers.

"We remain committed to constructive engagement and dialogue with Government and other stakeholders in pursuit of policies that promote decent work, social justice and economic development," he added.