Zimbabwe: Police Issue Warning Over Pupils' Planned Waterfalls Vuzu Party

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning over a planned Vuzu party targeting Harare school leavers, threatening action against organisers and attendees found breaking the law.

The party, reportedly scheduled for November 21 in Waterfalls, is said to be targeting pupils who recently sat for their Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations.

In a statement, police said they were aware of the planned parties and cautioned both organisers and prospective attendees.

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"The ZRP is aware of planned Vuzu parties in the Waterfalls area reportedly intended for pupils who recently sat for their Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations in Harare.

"The ZRP warns all those intending to organise or participate in such parties that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities," police said.

The police also reminded the public that all gatherings must comply with the law and obtain clearance from the relevant authorities.

The warning comes amid a message circulating on social media from concerned community members alleging that the November 21 event is a 'sex party' targeting learners from Highfield, Glen Norah and Chitungwiza.

The message claims that girls would be allowed to enter for free, while boys would be charged US$5. It further alleges that tickets are being sold secretly at some schools.

The community members have urged parents and guardians to speak to their children and warn them against attending the event.

They have also called on school authorities and the police to investigate the reports.