Nigeria: Eight Years After, NIMASA's Floating Dock Idle, Accumulates N127.6bn Maintenance Bill

The Federal Government's N50bn investment in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency's (NIMASA) modular floating dock has come under scrutiny, with industry estimates putting its accumulated maintenance and related costs at N127.6bn, eight years after the facility was delivered but remained largely unused, Daily Trust can report.

The floating dock, delivered to Nigeria in June 2018, was acquired to develop indigenous ship-repair capacity, reduce dependence on foreign shipyards, conserve foreign exchange and create employment opportunities in the maritime sector.

However, its prolonged non-utilisation has raised concerns over the cost of maintaining the facility, the loss of potential revenue and the government's ability to translate public investments into productive economic assets.

Industry watchers estimate that keeping the facility idle costs between $30,000 and $40,000 daily in berthing charges, wharfage, security, maintenance and other related expenses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Using the higher daily estimate, cumulative expenditure over eight years was put at approximately $87.66m, equivalent to N127.6bn at the exchange rate adopted in the calculation.

NIMASA had projected that the floating dock would generate about N12bn annually and create more than 800 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational.

It was also expected to save the country substantial foreign exchange by enabling indigenous shipowners to undertake vessel repairs, dry-docking and maintenance locally rather than patronising foreign shipyards.

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) warned that the prolonged delay in deploying the facility is depriving Nigeria of these economic benefits.

In a position paper examining the economic implications of the delayed deployment of the floating dock and the proposed renewal or non-renewal of the country's 2006 port terminal concession agreements, SEREC's Co-Founder and Head of Research, Fwdr. Eugene Ifeanyichukwu Nweke, described the facility as public capital tied up without corresponding productivity.

He argued that the challenge was no longer the acquisition of the asset but the government's ability to translate the investment into measurable economic benefits.

Nweke noted that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission had certified the Outline Business Case for operating the facility under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, with employment generation, wealth creation and government revenue identified as expected benefits.

He said the facility could conserve foreign exchange estimated at about $100m annually, while creating opportunities for marine engineers, welders, electricians, naval architects and other ship-repair specialists.

According to him, its operations could also stimulate activities across the maritime supply chain, including logistics, fabrication, chandelling and transportation.

Nweke further identified the facility's potential contribution to technical training, noting that students of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria and the Nigerian Maritime University could benefit from practical exposure to ship-repair operations.

He recalled that NIMASA had leased areas at the Nigerian Ports Authority's Continental Shipyard in Apapa and engaged technical partners as part of preparations to commence operations.

By February 2024, however, the agency was still discussing plans to move the floating dock to its operational base and install the necessary anchoring infrastructure.

Nweke said the delay underscored the need for the government to distinguish between acquiring an asset, commissioning it and putting it to productive commercial use.

"Deployment is not commissioning, and commissioning is not productivity. The real KPI is utilisation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy said NIMASA should explain why the floating dock has not been deployed.

The ministry's Director of Press, Anastasia Ogbonna, stated this while responding to journalists' questions at a summit organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN).

"I think that it is NIMASA that can tell us why the floating dock has not been deployed and not the ministry," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Efforts to operationalise the facility have included a Public-Private Partnership arrangement. In December 2022, the Federal Executive Council approved a management contract for its operation, maintenance and transfer.

NIMASA subsequently announced in August 2023 that it had taken over facilities at the NPA's Continental Shipyard in Apapa as part of efforts to facilitate the The prolonged delay has also renewed concerns over Nigeria's dependence on foreign shipyards, despite the country's ambition to expand indigenous participation in domestic shipping under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003.

While the Cabotage Act regulates participation in domestic coastal shipping, the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund established under Section 42 provides financial assistance to indigenous operators for vessel acquisition.

NIMASA could not be reached for comment as calls and WhatsApp messages to the Agency's Head of Public Relations, Edward Osagie, was not answered nor returned as of press time.