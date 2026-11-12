Nigeria: Atiku, Obi Only Campaigning On Facebook, Tinubu Says

President Bola Tinubu has criticised opposition presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, saying they have failed to demonstrate the political strength required to challenge him ahead of the 2027 election.

He said opposition parties had limited their campaigns to social media, particularly Facebook, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) was mobilising supporters across the country.

Tinubu spoke through Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday at the APC presidential campaign rally at the Akure Township Stadium in Ondo State.

The president said, "All opposition have been conducting their campaigns on Facebook. Atiku Abubakar has not been able to put his state in order, to the extent that all former governors of the state are not in alignment with him."

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He also questioned the ability of the former vice-president to win the support of political leaders in his home state, Adamawa, arguing that the situation reflected his weakness as a presidential candidate.

"Of all the five governors that have ruled Adamawa State, none of them are in alignment with Atiku. All the political powers and actors in Adamawa State are not in alignment with him. This is a clear indication that he cannot offer anything," Tinubu said.

The president also dismissed the political credentials of Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor had no tangible achievements to convince Nigerians to support his presidential ambition.

"Just like Peter Obi, who has no tangible achievement in his records than obnoxious data, how can he offer anything?" he added.

Tinubu, who recalled the turnouts at APC campaign rallies in Kaduna, Cross River, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Ebonyi states, expressed satisfaction with the reception accorded the party in Ondo.

He urged APC leaders in the state to put their differences aside and work towards securing victory.

The president said Ondo, with 2.1 million registered voters, should deliver at least 1.2 million votes for the APC.

He also directed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state coordinator of the presidential campaign, to open his doors to all party leaders and provide them with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the campaign.

Earlier, APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said Ondo State had three ministers in the federal cabinet: Taiwo Oyedele, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Ayodele Olawande.

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He urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by voting for Tinubu in 2027.

Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, reaffirmed the state's commitment to delivering one million votes for the president, while thanking Tinubu for what he described as progressive policies that had changed the fortunes of the country.