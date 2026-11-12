Kenya: Ruto Opens Door to EU Election Observers Ahead of 2027 Polls

12 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has signalled Kenya's willingness to host European Union election observers during the August 2027 General Election, as pressure mounts for credible and transparent elections.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday while hosting 44 EU ambassadors serving across Africa, Ruto said Kenya was open to consultations on an EU election observer mission ahead of the next General Election.

"Kenya remains committed to the rule of law, accountability, and human rights," Ruto said.

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"As we prepare for the August 2027 General Election, we welcome consultations on an EU election observer mission consistent with our laws and procedures."

Ruto also used the meeting to highlight Kenya's efforts to strengthen its governance and financial accountability systems, saying the country had addressed 13 of the 21 strategic deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said Kenya was seeking continued technical cooperation with the EU to complete the remaining reforms and secure removal from the FATF Grey List and the EU High-Risk List.

The meeting came as Kenya and the EU marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, with Ruto calling for a stronger partnership focused on trade, investment, security and development.

The President said the EU accounts for 21 per cent of Kenya's global exports, particularly tea, coffee, horticultural products and cut flowers.

He further called for increased European investment in manufacturing, agriculture, energy and healthcare, saying such investments should create jobs, transfer technology and strengthen local industries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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