Nigeria: EU Deepens Ties With Nigeria As Commissioner Brunner Meets Key Officials

The European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Mr Magnus Brunner, was yesterday in Abuja to meet key members of the Nigerian government as the European Union continues to strengthen its engagement with one of its key partners in Africa.

Commissioner Brunner met with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro.

A statement by the EU mission in Abuja said its longstanding partnership with Nigeria on migration is now stronger following the signing of the EU-Nigeria Readmission Agreement, adding that it has translated into bilateral efforts to strengthen cooperation on migration management.

It stated further that the partnership has already registered significant improvements in previous years, notably through cooperation between Nigeria and EU agencies, including Europol, Eurojust and Frontex.

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"Likewise, the EU has recently allocated €66 million to fund new migration-related projects.

"Our partnership on security has been steadily increasing in size and scope, with the EU recently allocating €26 million to fund security actions, including countering the proliferation of small arms and drug trafficking.

"In parallel, the EU has recently adopted its first-ever bilateral assistance measure to Nigeria under the European Peace Facility, in the amount of €20 million to support Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts," the statement said.

The EU and Nigeria are longstanding partners who share a resolute commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based order.

Nigeria's central role in West Africa and the wider region makes it a key partner for the EU on regional economic cooperation, security, migration and trade.

Commissioner Brunner's visit provides an opportunity to take stock of this comprehensive partnership, advance cooperation on shared priorities, and prepare the ground for engagement between the EU and Nigeria in areas beyond migration and security.

"Nigeria is a key partner for Europe, and our ties are steadily growing stronger. Together we are turning dialogue into action: more security, better migration management, joining forces to bring results. We are turning the huge potential of our partnership into mutual benefit", Commissioner Brunner said.