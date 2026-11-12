South Africa: City Power Nears Completion of Joburg Repairs - South African News Briefs - November 12, 2026

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Joburg Power Outage Delays Restoration to Key Facilities

Johannesburg City Power continues efforts to restore electricity after technical problems at the Mayfair substation, EWN reports . This has delayed the restoration of power to essential services, including Netcare Garden City Hospital. The outage has also affected residents and businesses around Auckland Park, who have been without electricity. City Power said that repairs at the Hursthill substation are about 95% complete. SABC broadcasting operations have returned to normal despite ongoing supply challenges.

24 Hospitalised After Ammonia Leak at Ekurhuleni Factory

Twenty-four employees have been hospitalised after an ammonia leak at the Festive Chicken facility in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni, reports SABC News . The leak reportedly occurred when a pressure-release valve malfunctioned during routine maintenance, exposing workers to ammonia fumes and causing respiratory distress. Emergency services transported all 24 affected employees to nearby hospitals for treatment. Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services said that ammonia levels at the facility have since returned to zero.

Soweto Student Murder Accused to Return to Court

A 31-year-old man accused of murdering 22-year-old student Botshelo Mabua in Soweto is set to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court, reports EWN. Sizwe Yende was denied bail after being accused of strangling Mabua following an alleged argument in September. The State alleged that he pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a table, before strangling her. The case is expected to be transferred for trial proceedings. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) pledged to pursue justice in cases of gender-based violence and femicide.

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