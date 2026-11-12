Kenya's Last Ebola Patient Leaves Hospital

A patient is carried to an Ebola treatment centre in the DR Congo.

Kenya had nine confirmed cases, while DR Congo continues to battle its deadliest outbreak of the disease.

Kenyan Health Minister Aden Duale said on Wednesday that the east African country had discharged its last remaining Ebola patient from a Nairobi hospital.

The final person to undergo treatment for the disease in Kenya had 11 contact cases, Duale said, who will also undergo 21 days of quarantine.

Kenya will be declared Ebola-free on December 23 if no one else exhibits symptoms until then.

"Through strengthened surveillance and contact tracing, all 135 contacts linked to the index case were successfully traced and monitored," the health ministry said.

"All nine confirmed cases remained within a single transmission cluster, with no community transmission recorded," it added.

The first of its nine cases, reported on October 6, came from a Kenyan man who had recently travelled back from the Demoratic Republic of Congo.

Seven patients recovered, and two passed away.

What is the state of the Ebola outbreak?

DR Congo on Wednesday reported 11,000 cases of the virulent, often fatal disease.

This current outbreak, which began in May, has become Congo's deadliest, claiming 5,387 lives so far.

There has also been one case reported in Nigeria, from a patient who had recently travelled from Uganda, which saw a small cluster of the disease.