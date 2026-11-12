Africa: Runsewe Hosts 20 African Nations to Cultural Dinner At AACT

President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has hosted representatives of more than 20 African countries that participated in the just concluded 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) to a cultural dinner in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen continental ties through sports.

The dinner which held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, brought together golfers, tournament officials, AACT trustees and representatives of participating countries for an evening celebrating Nigerian culture, entertainment and hospitality.

A major highlight was the presentation of gifts to participating countries and awards of appreciation to AACT President, Madame Cécile Poncet, and trustees representing the five African regions for their contributions to the development of the championship.

Runsewe said Nigeria's hosting of the continental competition provided an opportunity to promote African solidarity, cultural exchange and stronger relationships among stakeholders in women's golf.

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He said the dinner was organised to give visiting delegations a taste of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and vibrant entertainment industry beyond the golf course.

"Beyond the competition, this championship provides an opportunity to celebrate our unity, culture and shared commitment to developing golf.

"We want our guests to return home with beautiful memories of Nigeria, its hospitality, entertainment and the warmth of its people," he said.

He commended the participating countries for their commitment to women's golf and praised the President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Dr Lami Ahmed, and her executive members for organising the tournament.

In her remarks, Ahmed thanked the NGF president for hosting the visiting delegations, describing the dinner as an opportunity to strengthen friendships and appreciate stakeholders supporting women's golf across Africa.

She said the championship went beyond competition, providing opportunities for networking, relationship-building and encouraging more women, particularly young girls, to embrace golf.

The evening featured Nigerian music, cultural performances and social interactions.