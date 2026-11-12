Nigeria: Tanzanian Olomi Wins 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open

Tanzanian golfer Neema Olomi has emerged winner of the 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open after recording a 13-over-par total of 229 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Olomi secured the title after three rounds of stroke-play competition, finishing five strokes ahead of her closest rival, Afi Amez edo, who returned a total of 234, 18 over par.

Madina Hussein finished third with 238, 22 over par, while Hawa Wanyeche placed fourth after carding 241, 25 over par.

Olomi opened her campaign with a 74 in the first round before returning 75 in the second round. She completed the tournament with an 80 in the final round to seal the victory.

Afi Amez edo, who finished second, recorded rounds of 77, 79 and 78, while Hussein posted 76, 83 and 79 to secure third position.

The competition attracted golfers from different backgrounds, with several Nigerian players featuring among the participants.

Loveness Mungure and Aalaa Somji finished on 254 apiece, while Wendy Gyan and Tracey Humbira returned identical totals of 256.

Among the Nigerian competitors, Omowonuola Olarewaju finished with 271, while Josephine Benjamin recorded 274. Susan Marcus and Dorcas Daniel returned 276 and 279 respectively.

The tournament was played over three rounds at the Abuja golf course, with participants competing for positions in the individual stroke-play category.