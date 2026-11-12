South Africa: 13-Year-Old Kenyan Golfer Muthomi Wins AACT Individual Title As South Africa Triumphs

Thirteen-year-old Kenyan golfer, Kanana Muthomi, has emerged as the individual champion of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), while South Africa reclaimed the team title at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Muthomi, popularly known as Nana, delivered an impressive performance across three rounds to finish on 13-over-par, with scores of 77, 77 and 75, becoming one of the youngest golfers to claim the prestigious continental title.

The Kenyan finished six strokes ahead of South Africa's Isabella Ferreira, who returned 19-over-par, while her compatriot, Charlotte Millard, placed third with 23-over-par.

The victory capped a remarkable outing for the teenager, who said representing her country and winning the individual championship made the achievement particularly special.

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"I knew I was leading after the second round, but I did not know by how much. When I was told about the final round, I simply told myself to play my game," she said.

In the team competition, South Africa reclaimed the championship with an aggregate score of 464, six strokes ahead of Kenya, which finished second with 470. Tanzania placed third with 479, while hosts Nigeria secured fourth position with 500.

South Africa's victory marked another milestone for the country's women's amateur golf team, which has now won the competition a record 15 times. The team entered the Abuja championship determined to reclaim the trophy it lost to Morocco in the 2024 edition.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Bianca Ngecu emerged winner of the AACT Junior Trophy after defeating her South African opponent in a thrilling contest that extended to the fourth playoff hole.

Nigeria's Ladies Golf Association President, Dr Lami Ahmed, described the tournament as a successful outing, thanking the African golfing authorities for allowing the country to host.

She also acknowledged the support of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, whose acceptance to serve as patron of the championship, she said, helped raise its profile.

The outgoing AACT President, Cécile Poncet, commended Nigeria for hosting the competition, describing it as an important platform for promoting women's golf and developing emerging talents across Africa.

Ekanem Ekwueme, AACT Trustee for West and Central Africa, urged stakeholders to sustain the momentum through investment in grassroots development, coaching, junior competitions and improved facilities.

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The championship featured 19 African countries, with Uganda, Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe completing the top eight alongside the medal-winning teams.