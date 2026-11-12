Ghana: 121 File Nominations for NDC National Executive Elections

A total of 121 aspirants have successfully filed their nomination forms to contest various positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national executive elections, out of the 138 who initially picked forms.

The Spokesperson for the NDC Congress Elections Committee, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, announced this at a press briefing on Monday, after the close of the three-day nomination submission exercise at the party's national headquarters in Accra.

He said 33 aspirants submitted their forms on Saturday, November 7, while 43 filed on Sunday, November 8.

Another 45 submitted their forms on Monday, November 9, bringing the total to 121.

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Dr Otokunor explained that although 138 people picked nomination forms when the exercise opened on October 20 and 21, only 121 managed to submit them before the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday.

He said aspirants were required to be proposed and seconded by party members in good standing and secure endorsements from 160 party members across the country.

They were also required to submit their curriculum vitae, vision statements, academic certificates, three passport-sized photographs with red backgrounds and other supporting documents.

Dr Otokunor said the forms would now be assessed by the vetting committee to determine whether the aspirants had met all the requirements to contest the elections.

National Chairman

On the National Chairman position, he noted that four aspirants had successfully filed their nominations out of the five who initially picked forms.

They are the incumbent National Vice-Chairman, Sofo Azorka; former Local Government Minister, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu; Nii Armah Ashitey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister; and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

The development follows the withdrawal of former National Chairman, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who picked nomination forms but failed to submit them before the deadline.

For the National Vice-Chairman position, 17 aspirants successfully filed their nominations out of the 19 who initially picked forms.

They include Alfred Akwesi Woyome, Joshua Amidu Akamba, Ludwig Akpene Horoje, Alessandra Amuba Afuwo, Malik Adama, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama, Michu Raman Abubakari, Samuel Adu Otu, Samson Kwakwa, Edem Segbefia, Lamile Lamte, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, Abanga Yakubu Alasa, Vida Addi, Evelyn Enyonam Mensah, Adam Salifu and former party Communications Director, Seth Ofori.

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Dr Otokunor announced that three national executive positions would be contested unopposed, subject to the outcome of the vetting process.

They are the General Secretary position, for which the incumbent, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is the sole aspirant; National Organiser, where Joseph Yammin is the only candidate; and National Communications Officer, for which Godwin Ako-Gunn is the sole aspirant.

He explained that the three candidates would be