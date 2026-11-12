Ghana: ECG Begins Nationwide Revenue Mobilisation Exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will today begin a nationwide mass revenue mobilisation exercise to recover outstanding electricity bills from customers.

The exercise, which will run until Friday, November 27, 2026, is expected to cover all categories of customers with outstanding bills, including residential, commercial and industrial consumers, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra, the General Manager in charge of External Communications at ECG, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, urged customers with unpaid bills to settle them promptly to avoid disconnection and the additional cost of reconnection.

He said the exercise was aimed at improving revenue collection and strengthening the financial position of the company, adding that prompt payment of electricity bills was essential to its operational efficiency and the delivery of reliable services to customers.

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Dr Ayiku said special teams would be deployed to monitor the exercise, with an additional responsibility of apprehending and prosecuting customers who engaged in illegal electricity connections, interfered with the exercise or reconnected their power supply illegally after disconnection.

He warned that illegal connections and unauthorised self-reconnection could lead to arrest and prosecution.

He encouraged customers who were unable to access their bills to visit the nearest ECG office for assistance.

He also reminded customers to use the company's approved payment channels, particularly the ECG Mobile App, which is available for download on the Google Play Store.

"Customers who need help should call the ECG Contact Centre on 0302 611611 or reach the company through its social media handles," he said.

Dr Ayiku said ECG remained committed to providing reliable electricity services to its customers.

He appealed to all customers with outstanding bills to honour their payment obligations and cooperate with ECG staff during the exercise.