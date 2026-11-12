Ghana: $18.8m Project Targets 20,000 Rice Farmers in Northern Ghana

THE Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Eric Opoku, on Monday launched the $18.8 million Regional West African Resilient Rice Value Chain Project (REWARD) to increase rice production, strengthen food security and reduce Ghana's dependence on imported rice.

Supported by a grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the project is expected to benefit more than 20,000 smallholder farmers in seven districts across four regions in northern Ghana.

It also seeks to address major challenges in the rice value chain, including inadequate domestic supply, low adoption of improved technologies, weak production systems and fragmented farming activities.

The beneficiary districts are Mamprugu-Moagduri in the North East Region; Tamale Metropolitan, Mion and Savelugu in the Northern Region; Nandom and Wa Municipalities in the Upper West Region; and West Gonja Municipal in the Savannah Region. Read More