Ghana: Women's Development Bank Moves a Step Closer

11 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley ASARE & Agnès OPOKU SARPONG

The report on the establishment of the proposed Women's Development Bank has been completed, with an application for a banking licence submitted to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for consideration.

The proposed bank is expected to improve access to affordable financing for women, particularly market traders and small-business owners who often struggle to secure loans from traditional financial institutions.

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, announced this at the 15th Ghana Economic Forum, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) newspaper in Accra yesterday.

She said the licence application had been submitted through the Ministry of Finance, adding that the institution would be designed around the financial needs and experiences of women.

The two-day forum, which brought together government officials, private-sector players, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic corps, was held on the theme: "From Stabilisation to Scale: Mobilising Capital, Technology and Policy for Ghana's Next Industrial Wave."

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