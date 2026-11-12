West Africa: Ghana Strikes More Oil and Gas · Pres Mahama Announces Discovery, Orders Action On Delayed Exploration Projects

11 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao PETETSI & Clemence Adze BOYE

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new offshore hydrocarbon discovery by Planet One Oil and Gas Limited and its partners.

He described it as a major milestone for Ghana's petroleum industry and a vote of confidence in the country's exploration agenda.

The discovery was made at the Nya Gyidie 9-1X well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area by Planet One Oil and Gas Limited, GOIL Upstream Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

President Mahama said Nya Gyidie, which means "have faith" in the Akan language, marked Ghana's first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian Carbonate-Clay formation as a primary exploration target.

"By drilling this well, Planet One and its partners fulfilled an exploration commitment and demonstrated confidence in Ghana and in the direction of our research agenda. And that is why it is called Nya Gyidie, which means have faith," he said. Read More

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