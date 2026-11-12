Ghana: 2nd Ghanafest Europe Fixed for December 8

The second GhanaFest Europe - Trade and Cultural Expo is scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10, 2026, at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The expo is expected to bring together Ghanaian and European businesses, investors, policymakers and diaspora communities to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

An initiative of RAM Media Concepts, in partnership with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and East West Trade Consulting BV of the Netherlands, the event will be held on the theme: "Value addition and sustainable partnerships: Shaping the future of Ghana-Netherlands trade".

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, Mr Augustine Mark, said the expo had received endorsements from several state institutions and trade organisations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They include the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Other supporting organisations are the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Ghana Industries, the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters and the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council.

The statement said the Embassy of Ghana in The Hague was also working closely with the organisers to ensure the success of the event.

It said 10 district assemblies from the Eastern Region would also participate in the exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in agriculture, irrigation, agro-processing, horticulture, cocoa processing, branding and packaging, rice farming and tourism.

The assemblies' investment portfolios, profiled by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), would be presented to Dutch businesses, investors and government agencies during the exhibition, plenary sessions and business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Mark, who is also the Founder of GhanaFest Europe, said the expo was aimed at drawing attention to the trade imbalance between Ghana and the Netherlands and attracting investment into key sectors of the economy.

These include horticulture, agro-processing, agriculture, financial technology (fintech), pharmaceuticals, construction and trade.

He said, building on the success of the inaugural edition held in The Hague in December 2025, this year's event had been expanded to cover more sectors of the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the expo had become an important platform for promoting trade between Africa and Europe, particularly with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat is headquartered in Accra, positioning Ghana as the gateway to the African market.