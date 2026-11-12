Africa: All of Africa Today - November 12, 2026

Kenya Discharges Last Ebola Patient, Begins 42-Day Countdown

Kenya has discharged its last Ebola patient, bringing the total number of recoveries to seven and marking a major step towards containing the outbreak. The country has now begun a 42-day countdown before it can officially be declared Ebola-free. No new confirmed cases have been reported since 20 October. Health authorities said that all 135 identified contacts have completed their 21-day monitoring period, with no evidence of wider community transmission. However, surveillance will continue at border crossings, airports and health facilities throughout the countdown. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) described it as an important achievement in the regional response to the outbreak. Kenya has also urged countries that introduced travel and visa restrictions over the outbreak to reconsider them.

Eswatini Gives Foreign-Owned Illegal Businesses 12 Months to Close

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Eswatini has begun closing businesses owned by foreign nationals, particularly Asian traders, following the approval of a law aimed at increasing economic participation by emaSwati. The move comes after complaints from local traders that foreign-owned businesses are taking over traditional markets, increasing competition and threatening local livelihoods. Parliament has agreed that foreign business owners should be given at least 12 months to leave. But there are still disputes over how fast the law should be enforced. The government said the legislation is aimed at creating more economic opportunities for citizens amid widespread poverty and unemployment. The crackdown comes amid growing economic frustrations and calls for political reform in the kingdom.

Tundu Lissu Verdict - What It Means For Tanzania Democracy

On November 6, Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement following heavy unrest during the October 2025 elections. He was acquitted of treason charges that carried the death penalty. Lissu, who leads the opposition CHADEMA party, has rejected the verdict. He argued that incitement was not among the original charges brought against him. His party has indicated that it intends to appeal the conviction. The case follows Tanzania's disputed October 2025 elections, which were marred by deadly protests, an internet shutdown and a security crackdown. Political observers said that the verdict raises further concerns about political freedoms, opposition participation and the state of democracy in the country.

DR Congo Journalists Face Rising Attacks Over Ebola Reporting

Journalists in the Democratic Republic of Congo are facing increasing attacks and threats, particularly those reporting on the country's worsening Ebola outbreak. The Committee to Protect Journalists says reporters and media workers have been assaulted over Ebola awareness campaigns, with some accused of spreading misinformation about the disease. In one incident, at least six people attacked the editor of a community radio station in North Kivu. Another journalist was assaulted by youths armed with machetes. Other journalists have also faced threats, including an armed intrusion at a journalist's home and an attack on staff at Radio Terra FM. The attacks are causing concern regarding the safety of journalists who are attempting to combat misinformation during the health crisis and press freedom.

Cameroon Sets February 2027 Date for Parliamentary, Local Polls

The parliamentary and municipal elections will be held on 7 February 2027 in Cameroon. The elections will represent a serious political test for the ruling party of President Paul Biya. The elections will be the first nationwide vote since Biya controversially won his eighth presidential term in October 2025. The election was marred by deadly protests and fraud allegations. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement currently dominates parliament and local government but could face a stronger challenge from opposition parties. Political observers said that the opposition will seek to build on growing public dissatisfaction with the government and demands for political change. The vote is also expected to test whether the ruling party can maintain its grip on power after more than four decades under Biya's leadership.

Ghana Hires US Lawyer to Pursue Justice for Nationals Killed

Ghana has approved the appointment of prominent American civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to help secure justice for Ghanaians killed in the United States in recent months. The country's Permanent Mission in New York will engage Crump to assist with the cases at no cost to Ghanaian taxpayers. Ghana's Foreign Ministry said that the move reflects the government's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens living abroad. The ministry also expressed appreciation for Crump's willingness to assist following a positive telephone discussion. Ghana has acknowledged the cooperation of US authorities as both countries pursue justice for the victims.

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UN Chief Calls for End to Fossil Fuels at COP31

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders at COP31 in Turkey to end dependence on fossil fuels. He warned that the climate crisis is advancing faster than global efforts to address it. He called on governments to tax oil companies' windfall profits and accused the fossil fuel industry of using its influence to delay climate action. The summit comes amid growing climate disasters, including heatwaves, wildfires and deadly floods, but expectations for breakthroughs remain low. Several prominent world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also absent. Meanwhile, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called for renewed global commitment to climate action, while host Turkey is pushing for greater electrification across transport, buildings and industry by 2035.