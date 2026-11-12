Nigeria/Tanzania: Full House in Uyo As Eagles in Second Training Ahead Clash With Tanzania

*Taifa Stars boast not scared of Nigeria *G'Bissau to play Madagascar today

Captain Wilfred Ndidi's arrival in Uyo completed Coach Eric Chelle's 24-man squad that trained for the second time yesterday ahead Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Taifa Stars of Tanzania

The Besiktas defensive midfielder was delayed at his base in Turkey due to canceled flights. His arrival created a buzz in the camp as all players trained in the evening at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabo International Stadium in the Akwa Ibom capital. Eagles will have their first official training on the mainbowl of the Nest of Champions this evening to be followed by that of the visitors.

Team's Media Officer, Promise Efoghe confirmed last night that all the invited players are in camp and looking forward to pick all three points on Friday against Tanzania.

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" It's a full house here in Uyo. All the players are here in camp and are getting ready for our second training session this evening," observed the media officer who also confirmed that sports journalists and photographers are allowed to witness only first 15 minutes after which the rest session will be behind closed gates.

Players in camp yesterday include; Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Arthur Okonkwo, Semi Ajayi and Benjamin Federicks.

Also at yesterday's training are; Alhassan Yusuf, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Akor Adams, Tochukwu Nnadi, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman, Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali.

Tijani Samson, Wilfred Ndidi, Suleiman Mubarak, Abdullahi Bewene, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor, Bruno Onyemaechi and Fisayo Dele-Bashir competed the list of players in camp.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation Official, Almasi Kasongo has insisted that the Taifa Stars are not scared of playing the Super Eagles in Uyo.

Super Eagles are widely tipped to win the match, having beaten the visitors seven of their past 11 encounters. The remaining four ended in draw results.

Kasongo who admitted the quality within the Nigerian fold however dismissed reports that Tanzania will approach the match with fears of losing scandalously.

"We are not scared. Football is a game of 90 minutes. We know the quality within the Nigerian fold and their pedigree. We are well prepared," observed Kasongo.

Guinea-Bissau who are leading the AFCON 2027 Group I on six points, three more than Nigeria, will take on Madagascar away in Antananarivo. A win for the Guineans will further put Eagles under pressure ahead of the double header against the Taifa Stars on Friday and Tuesday.

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Eagles in Camp in Uyo

Calvin Bassey

Ola Aina

Alex Iwobi

Arthur Okonkwo

Semi Ajayi

Benjamin Federicks

Alhassan Yusuf

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Akor Adams

Tochukwu Nnadi

Chibuike Nwaiwu

Moses Simon

Tolu Arokodare

Ademola Lookman

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Tijani Samson

Wilfred Ndidi

Suleiman Mubarak

Abdullahi Bewene

Taiwo Awoniyi

Moses Usor

Bruno Oyemaechi

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru