Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Major Emitters to Step Up, Intensifies Diplomatic Outreach Ahead of Ethiopia's COP32

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has urged major greenhouse gas emitters to accelerate emissions reductions and deliver faster climate financing, as Ethiopia seeks to build international partnerships ahead of hosting the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Abeba next year.

Alongside the summit, Abiy held bilateral discussions with the leaders of Somalia, Barbados, Finland, Norway, Qatar, Iraq and Botswana, as well as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, seeking to advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen international engagement ahead of Ethiopia's COP32 presidency.

Addressing world leaders at the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on 11 November, Abiy called on countries with the greatest historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions and the financial capacity to act to lead with deeper emissions cuts during the current decade.

According to Anadolu Agency, Abiy said the growing cost of responding to climate-related damage was diverting resources from essential development priorities, including education, healthcare and opportunities for young people.

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"The more we spend coping with climate damage, the less we have to invest in schools, health care and opportunity for our young people," he said.

Abiy highlighted Ethiopia's efforts to reduce emissions, including its 2024 restrictions on imports of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles as the country pursues a transition towards electric mobility. He said Ethiopia would prioritize early intervention and faster climate financing when it assumes the COP32 presidency.

The prime minister's diplomatic engagements included a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional security, according to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA). They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing shared prosperity.

Abiy also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 10 November. According to Anadolu Agency, Erdoğan pledged continued cooperation with Ethiopia, particularly in trade and investment, and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for peace and stability in the region. He also congratulated Ethiopia on preparations to host COP32.

Other engagements included discussions with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on aviation cooperation and collaboration supporting Ethiopia's COP32 presidency, while talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb covered bilateral relations, international developments and climate diplomacy.

The diplomatic engagements come as Ethiopia seeks to use its upcoming COP32 presidency to expand international partnerships and secure support for its climate priorities.

On 9 November, Addis Standard reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos, who is also Ethiopia's COP32 President-Designate, described the country's participation in COP31 as an opportunity to prepare for hosting the next summit. He highlighted planned cooperation with Türkiye and Australia, the establishment of an Ethiopian pavilion and efforts to showcase the country's climate mitigation initiatives.

Gedion also emphasized the importance of broadening participation and building partnerships to ensure a smooth transition between the Turkish and Ethiopian COP presidencies.

Ethiopia secured the right to host COP32 following negotiations at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, last year, defeating Nigeria's competing bid. The summit is scheduled to take place in Addis Abeba in November 2027.

However, Ethiopia's preparations unfold against persistent disagreements over climate financing, particularly between developed and developing countries. At COP31, the question of adaptation financing remains a major concern for African countries, which have repeatedly called for more predictable and accessible funding to address climate-related vulnerabilities.

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Abiy's appeal for faster climate finance reflects these concerns, particularly for countries such as Ethiopia, where recurring droughts and floods threaten agricultural production, livelihoods and development gains.

As Ethiopia prepares to take over the COP presidency, its diplomatic outreach in Antalya offers an early opportunity to mobilize political support and establish partnerships. The challenge will be translating these engagements into concrete commitments on climate financing, adaptation and implementation, particularly for vulnerable countries that continue to face the consequences of a climate crisis they have contributed relatively little to creating