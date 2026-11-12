Malawi: Nationwide Protests Planned Over Malawi's Economic Challenges

Lameck Masina/VOA
Protesters carry signs during a Jane Ansah solidarity march in Blantyre.
12 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Frustrated Malawians are preparing to take to the streets in nationwide demonstrations on 17 November 2026, piling pressure on the government over worsening economic hardships and failing public services.

The protests, organised by a group calling itself Concerned Citizens, are set to take place in major cities and districts including Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba, Kasungu, Mulanje, Balaka, Mchinji, Salima, Chikwawa and Phalombe.

According to a circular issued by the organisers, demonstrators will demand answers over persistent fuel shortages, foreign currency scarcity, electricity blackouts, shortages of essential medicines in public hospitals, water supply disruptions and alleged passport scandals.

The group says Malawians are no longer satisfied with assurances and want government to provide clear, time-bound solutions to the country's mounting challenges.

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In a move likely to increase political pressure, the organisers are also calling for the resignation of three Cabinet ministers whom they blame for failures in key sectors.

The ministers named are Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi and Energy Minister Jean Mathanga.

"The Concerned Citizens are demanding the resignation of the following Ministers," the circular states.

The planned demonstrations come as households and businesses continue to struggle with rising costs, shortages of essential commodities and unreliable public services.

Organisers say the protests are intended to force authorities to account for the country's challenges and outline when ordinary Malawians can expect improvements.

With anger growing over the state of the economy and public services, the demonstrations are expected to become a major test of public sentiment towards the government's handling of the crisis.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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