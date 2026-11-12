Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines, Cancer Society Partner On Funds Raising

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has partnered with the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) to mobilise funds from air travellers and the public to support cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as efforts to address the country's growing cancer burden face funding and infrastructure challenges.

The partnership, formalised through a working agreement signed in Lagos, will provide a fundraising platform through the airline's digital channels and onboard services, allowing passengers to make voluntary financial contributions towards cancer-related interventions.

Under the arrangement, passengers booking flights through the airline's website will have the option of donating to the Nigerian Cancer Society.

The airline is also considering an onboard donation system to enable passengers to contribute during flights.

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Managing Director of United Nigeria Airlines, Osita Okonkwo, said the funds would be paid into a dedicated account, while both organisations would jointly determine the programmes and interventions to be supported.

He assured donors of transparency and accountability, explaining that the organisations would conduct monthly reconciliation of accounts and activities funded through the initiative.

"We are guaranteeing accountability. From time to time, we will update the public and give an account of what has happened and what is being done with the funds raised.

"With United Nigeria and the Nigerian Cancer Society, every cent that is donated will be fully accounted for. This is as long as it takes to defeat cancer," he said.

Okonkwo said the airline decided to collaborate with the society after assessing its activities and establishing that it had the structure and expertise required to administer cancer-related interventions.

He disclosed that the airline transports more than 1.7 million passengers annually, providing a significant opportunity to mobilise financial support and increase public awareness about cancer.

President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, said the partnership came at a time when Nigeria's cancer response was constrained by inadequate funding, poor healthcare infrastructure, limited access to specialised treatment and the high cost of medication.

He identified insufficient diagnostic facilities and limited access to modern medical technology as major obstacles to early detection, noting that some hospitals still depended on external laboratories for cancer tests, resulting in delays and possible misdiagnosis.

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Omonisi said investments in advanced diagnostic equipment, including genetic testing facilities, would help identify individuals with inherited cancer risks and support early screening and intervention.

He also expressed concern over the withdrawal of major pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria, saying the development had increased dependence on middlemen for imported cancer drugs and worsened treatment costs.

The society, he said, was engaging the Federal Government on possible subsidies for cancer medicines and waivers on relevant healthcare duties to improve affordability.

Omonisi added that Nigeria had introduced a National Cancer Control Plan for 2026 to 2030, launched on February 4, 2026, to strengthen the country's response to the disease.

He urged Nigerians to support the fundraising initiative, stressing that tackling cancer required collective participation beyond government interventions.