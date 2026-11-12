Zimbabwe: Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Shootout in Chitungwiza

Two men suspected of being part of an armed robbery syndicate linked to 10 cases in Harare have been arrested following a shootout with police detectives in Chitungwiza.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects, John Nhira (40) and Obert Maveza (29), were arrested at Jambanja Business Centre in Unit C, Chitungwiza, after detectives received information about their whereabouts.

"The arrest of the suspects followed a shootout after detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspects were at Jambanja Business Centre, Unit C, Chitungwiza," Nyathi said.

The suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the shootout and were taken to a local hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment under police guard.

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Nyathi said an air gun and a Tokarev pistol were recovered following the arrest, with the pistol having been stolen during a robbery at a house in Ashdown Park, Harare, on July 22.

The two suspects are being linked to 10 armed robbery cases committed between January and September this year in which victims were attacked and robbed of cash and valuables.

One of the incidents occurred in Cold Comfort, Harare, on August 3, where property and cash worth approximately US$8 120 were stolen.

Another robbery took place at a house in Madokero Estate on September 12, resulting in the theft of household property valued at approximately US$3 100.

Their arrest follows the earlier arrests of alleged accomplices Chiedza Jamombe (36) and Chamunorwa Takawira (33) in September and October respectively.

Nyathi urged members of the public to continue providing information that could assist in investigating and preventing criminal activities.

"Members of the public are urged to continue providing information that may assist the Police in investigating and preventing criminal activities," he said.