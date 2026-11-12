Uganda: Kayunga Farmers Trained On Safe Pesticide Use to Protect Health and Environment

12 November 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By David Kigongo

Farmers in Kayunga District have been urged to adopt safe pesticide-handling practices to protect their health, safeguard the environment and improve agricultural productivity.

The call was made during the closing session of a two-day stakeholders' training at Kayunga District Headquarters in Ntenjeru, where participants discussed the dangers of improper pesticide use and ways of promoting responsible handling of agricultural chemicals.

John Mwanja, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Agrochemicals at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), said farmers needed more guidance on the correct use of pesticides.

He noted that although agricultural chemicals help control pests and crop diseases, their misuse can expose farmers, consumers and the wider environment to serious risks.

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Mwanja warned that unsafe pesticide handling could lead to serious health complications, including cancer and other diseases, particularly where chemicals are used without appropriate protective equipment.

He urged farmers to read and follow instructions on pesticide labels, wear protective gear when spraying, observe recommended application rates and respect the required waiting period before harvesting treated crops.

He also advised farmers to avoid prohibited chemicals, store pesticides safely away from food and water sources, and dispose of empty containers responsibly.

Emmanuel Tebandeke, from Makerere University's Chemistry Department, said the initiative, funded by the Canton of Geneva, would extend sensitisation and training to farmers across the country.

Tebandeke said the programme seeks to promote responsible pesticide use to improve crop production and productivity while protecting farmers' livelihoods.

He said equipping farmers with practical knowledge of safe chemical handling would help reduce health and environmental risks and support more sustainable agricultural practices.

In Kayunga, where many households depend on farming for income and food security, such interventions could contribute to safer food production, environmental conservation and improved household welfare.

Responsible pesticide use also helps protect soil and water sources, as well as beneficial insects such as bees and other pollinators that are important for agricultural production.

The training is expected to strengthen collaboration among agricultural officers, researchers, local leaders and farmers in promoting safer farming practices.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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