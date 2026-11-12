Uganda Warns of Rising Prostate Cancer Cases As 80 Percent of Patients Diagnosed Late

Uganda could see a further rise in prostate cancer cases as life expectancy improves and more men live into older age, with health experts warning that late diagnosis remains a major obstacle to effective treatment.

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) estimates that approximately 2,537 new cases are recorded annually, making prostate cancer the leading cancer among men in the country.

Dr Alfred Jatho, the Head of Community Cancer Services at UCI, said the growing population of older men could contribute to an increase in cases because the risk of developing prostate cancer rises with age.

Speaking to journalists at the Media Centre in Kampala during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Jatho urged men aged 40 and above, particularly those with a family history of the disease, to seek medical advice and discuss early screening with health professionals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He expressed concern that up to 80 per cent of prostate cancer patients seek medical attention only after the disease has reached advanced stages, making treatment more complicated.

Jatho attributed late diagnosis to reluctance to undergo screening, fear and embarrassment surrounding prostate examinations, and limited access to diagnostic services, particularly in rural health facilities.

"Do not wait for symptoms because early-stage prostate cancer rarely shows any warning signs," Jatho said, urging men to make regular medical check-ups a priority.

He explained that the disease can develop without noticeable symptoms, meaning men who wait until they experience health complications may already have advanced cancer.

Jatho also encouraged men to adopt healthier lifestyles by eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, reducing red meat consumption, maintaining a healthy body weight and exercising regularly.

He warned that obesity is associated with an increased risk of aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

The UCI official cautioned men against relying on unverified traditional medicines to treat suspected prostate cancer and dismissed claims that sexual intercourse can prevent the disease.

He also called on wives, children and community leaders to encourage men to seek medical attention, noting that many prioritise providing for their families while neglecting their own health.

Through its November awareness campaign, UCI is seeking to increase public education, encourage early screening and promote timely diagnosis as Uganda prepares for a possible rise in prostate cancer cases.