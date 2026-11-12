Uganda: Parliament Questions Bella Wines Management Over Shs1.8bn Tax Arrears

Parliament's Finance Committee has questioned the management of K-Roma Limited, the manufacturer of BELLA Wines and Juices, over business decisions that contributed to its financial difficulties as the company seeks a Shs1.864 billion tax waiver from government.

In an October 2026 report, the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from informal wine manufacturers had affected the company's performance.

However, it also identified internal management weaknesses that worsened its financial position.

K-Roma, established in 2008, is seeking a waiver of Shs1,864,329,231 in outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT), Income Tax and Local Excise Duty, including principal tax, penalties and interest.

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The company attributed its difficulties to declining sales, slow-moving inventory, mounting trade receivables and unpaid debts from retail outlets that subsequently closed.

However, Parliament found that the company continued accumulating inventory even as sales declined, raising questions about its production and purchasing decisions.

The report shows that K-Roma's revenue increased to approximately Shs828.9 million in 2021 before falling to Shs425.2 million in 2023, a decline of about 49%.

Despite this contraction, inventory increased from Sh326.9 million in 2021 to Sh367.2 million in 2023 and Shs429.4 million in 2024.

The committee observed that production and inventory purchases were not adequately aligned with sales performance and market demand, pointing to weaknesses in the company's sales strategy.

Its trade receivables also increased from Shs11.8 million in 2021 to Shs32.1 million in 2024, further constraining cash flow and the company's ability to meet financial obligations.

The committee also questioned K-Roma's borrowing and investment decisions, particularly whether loans were supported by realistic assessments of its capacity to generate sufficient cash for repayment.

Its loan balance rose from approximately Shs42.4 million in 2019 to Shs429 million in 2020 before declining to Shs159.5 million in 2023.

Another investment that attracted scrutiny was the Sh292 million committed to a production facility at Namanve Industrial Park.

The committee questioned the business rationale behind the investment, noting that it appeared to have been influenced by fears that the land allocated to the company could be reassigned to another investor.

The company was also under pressure from the Uganda Investment Authority to develop the allocated land fully, failure of which could result in the withdrawal of its investment licence.

K-Roma's financial position deteriorated further in the year ending June 2025, with accumulated losses increasing from Shs563.3 million in 2024 to Shs668.3 million.

Its current liabilities stood at approximately Shs2.337 billion against current assets of Shs487.5 million, leaving a working capital deficit of about Shs1.844 billion. Cash balances also fell from Sh9.2 million to Shs4.4 million.

The committee further found that positive operating cash flows depended largely on increasing unpaid obligations rather than money generated through ordinary business operations, raising questions about the sustainability of the company's business model.

Despite these concerns, the committee recognised K-Roma's contribution to local manufacturing and agricultural value addition.

The company manufactures wines, juices and hibiscus tea under the BELLA brand, using locally sourced fruits and other agricultural products. It also purchases raw materials directly from smallholder farmers.

The report describes it as an indigenous company and a pioneer in producing wine from local raw materials.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has pursued the outstanding taxes through demand notices and recovery measures, including appointing Carrefour Hypermarket as an agent to collect taxes in September 2024.

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A further reminder over unpaid Local Excise Duty was issued in April 2026.

Local Excise Duty accounts for approximately Shs1.389 billion, representing 74.5% of the outstanding liability.

Despite identifying management weaknesses, the committee recommended that the Minister of Finance waive the outstanding VAT, Income Tax and Local Excise Duty, including principal tax, penalties and interest.

The recommendation presents a policy dilemma for government: supporting indigenous manufacturers and local agricultural value chains while maintaining accountability in corporate management and safeguarding public revenue.

The proposed waiver is a recommendation by the committee, not yet a confirmed government decision.