Uganda: Buganda Deputy Speaker Urges Busujju Officials to Uphold Kingdom Values

11 November 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

The Deputy Speaker of the Buganda Parliament, Ahmed Lwasa, has urged Kingdom officials serving in Busujju County to ensure their work is guided by the Kingdom's Constitution and its core principles.

Lwasa made the remarks during a visit to the county headquarters at Mwera-Nsero, where he met local Kingdom officials and other representatives.

"Whatever you do in your service to the Kingdom must be guided by the provisions of Nnamutayiika and the Ssemasonga za Buganda," Lwasa told the officials.

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The Minister of Cabinet and Parliamentary Affairs, Noah Kiyimba, also urged residents of Busujju to embrace hard work, noting that the county had fertile land and considerable potential for economic development.

"Busujju still has good and productive land. I therefore encourage you to work hard and make the most of the opportunities available to you," Kiyimba said.

He further reminded Kingdom officials to uphold professionalism, dignity and integrity in the execution of their responsibilities.

The delegation was welcomed by Israel Lubega Maaso-Kasujju.

The meeting was attended by Buganda Parliament representatives from Busujju, Butambala, Ssingo and Mawogola, members of the Kasujju County Council, sub-county and parish chiefs, and other Kingdom officials.

During the engagement, participants were taken through the responsibilities of the Buganda Parliament, provisions of the Kingdom's Constitution, the Ssemasonga za Buganda, the roles and responsibilities of the Speaker, and other matters relating to the administration and governance of the Kingdom.

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