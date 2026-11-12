Uganda: Mityana Leaders Warn Rising Fuel Prices Could Derail Road Projects

Mityana District leaders have warned that rising fuel prices could disrupt planned government activities, particularly road construction and maintenance, as well as the delivery of other essential public services.

Mityana District Chairperson Joseph Luzige said the rising cost of petroleum products had placed additional pressure on the district budget, which was prepared based on lower fuel prices.

He warned that the increased operational costs could force the district to implement fewer road projects than initially planned because the available resources may no longer be sufficient to finance all the activities.

"If we had planned to work on ten roads, the increasing fuel prices and inflation may force us to reduce the number to about six because the available budget cannot cover all the planned activities," Luzige said.

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He explained that road construction and maintenance require substantial fuel, particularly to operate road equipment and transport construction materials, making fluctuations in petroleum prices a significant challenge for local governments.

Luzige added that the financial pressure could also affect the timely delivery of essential services if additional resources are not secured.

Mityana Woman Member of Parliament Judith Nabakooba expressed similar concerns, saying the challenge required coordinated efforts between district leaders and the central government.

Despite the financial constraints, Luzige and Nabakooba said they would engage the Ministry of Works and Transport to explore ways of addressing road maintenance challenges and ensuring that priority infrastructure projects are not abandoned.

They emphasised the importance of collaboration between local governments and the ministry in sustaining road infrastructure development despite the increasing economic pressures.