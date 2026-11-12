Nigeria: Tinubu Rejoices With Emir Ilorin As He Marks 31st Years On the Throne

12 November 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described the 11th Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari as one of the nation's finest traditional rulers and a distinguished Nigerian through and through.

The President, in a seven-paragraph tribute issued on Wednesday stated, inter alia:

"Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the 11th Emir of Ilorin, is among the finest of our nation's traditional rulers--a distinguished Nigerian through and through.

"A lawyer and scholar, he rose to the peak of his legal career as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (Lagos Division) before ascending the throne of his forefathers.

"In the judiciary, he served the nation with dignity and integrity.

"I commend His Majesty for his patriotic undertakings in ensuring peace and stability in Ilorin and beyond.

"As the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, he has provided purposeful leadership, preserving the grace, integrity, and renown of the revered Ilorin throne.

"On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I congratulate Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on his 31st anniversary on the throne.

"I share in the joy of this milestone with the Emir, his family, and the people of Ilorin, and I pray for many more peaceful and prosperous years for him and the emirate."

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