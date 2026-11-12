Liberia: Govt Targets Rural Electrification in Three Counties

-Plans 137 Kilometers of Distribution Lines in Bomi, Gbarpolu and Lofa

By Kruah Thompson

MONROVIA, November 12, 2026 - The Government of Liberia has announced plans to expand electricity access in Bomi, Gbarpolu and Lofa counties through the construction of approximately 137 kilometers of power distribution lines under its rural electrification program.

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The project will involve the installation of 101 kilometers of 10-kilovolt primary overhead distribution lines and 36 kilometers of 0.4-kilovolt secondary distribution lines to connect underserved communities to electricity.

Speaking Tuesday, November 10, at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sanoe said the initiative is intended to improve electricity access for households, businesses and public institutions, including hospitals, schools and clinics.

According to Sanoe, the expansion forms part of the Mission 300 initiative, which seeks to accelerate electricity access across Liberia and other African countries.

He explained that improved electricity supply would support economic activities in rural communities, particularly agricultural processing, cold storage, small-scale manufacturing and other businesses.

The Deputy Minister said the project is also expected to strengthen healthcare and educational services while creating opportunities for employment and investment in the three counties.

Sanoe disclosed that the initiative is being supported by development partners, including the African Development Bank, which is co-financing the program alongside other partners.

He emphasized that the project aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which targets increasing national electricity access to 75 percent by 2030.

The planned expansion is part of broader government efforts to address electricity shortages and improve economic opportunities in rural Liberia.