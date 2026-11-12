Nigeria: Malaysia Unveils Blueprint for Nigeria to Unlock $3.5tn Halal Economy

The High Commission of Malaysia in Nigeria has begun to advocate a transformative economic agenda at the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair. Positioned under the theme, "Malaysia, Your Halal Gateway," the showcase will present a collaborative framework to help Nigeria transition into an African halal powerhouse.

According to the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Amb Aiyub Omar, the global halal economy is currently valued at an astounding $3.5 trillion.

"The industry has transcended traditional religious boundaries to become a universal benchmark for quality, hygiene, sustainability, and ethical production. Beyond food and beverages, the market extends deeply into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, Islamic finance, logistics, and tourism. With its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, vast agricultural resources, and status as Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria possesses all the necessary to capture a significant share of this market. Malaysia's global leadership in the halal sector is built on decades of strategic foresight and a highly successful dual-engine institutional framework," Amb Aiyub said.

He added, "The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) ensures rigorous regulatory and religious compliance, while the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), the world's first government-backed halal industry development corporation established in 2006, spearheads commercial expansion and investments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This approach has yielded exceptional economic resilience. In 2025, Malaysia's halal exports reached RM68.52 billion (approximately $16.9 billion), representing a 10.9% year-on-year increase. The food and beverage sector anchors this growth, contributing over RM36 billion (approximately $8.87 billion), followed closely by halal ingredients at RM21.39 billion (approximately $5.27 billion)."

Aiyub emphasizes that the halal ecosystem is fundamentally a strategic economic lever, not a religious imposition or an agenda to "Islamize" a nation.

"To assist Nigeria in moving from a consumer base to a premier producer and exporter, Malaysia offers four strategic insights for developing the local ecosystem," he disclosed.