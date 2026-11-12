Uganda: Govt Launches Taskforce to Reverse Decline in Lion Population

Uganda has established a Lion and Large Carnivore Conservation Taskforce to coordinate efforts to reverse declining populations of lions, leopards, cheetahs, spotted hyenas and African wild dogs.

The taskforce, inaugurated by Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Minister Tom Butime, will provide strategic, technical and advisory support to the ministry and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) in strengthening conservation interventions and securing the long-term survival of the country's large carnivores.

Its establishment comes amid growing concern over the declining lion population, which Butime said had fallen from an estimated 373 individuals in 2020 to 291 between 2022 and 2025.

He attributed the decline largely to human activities, including habitat encroachment, poisoning, retaliatory killings following livestock attacks and illegal wildlife trade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These iconic species are crucial for Uganda's tourism, cultural heritage and ecological balance," Butime said, warning that their continued decline threatens biodiversity and the country's tourism potential.

The minister said the decline had been particularly pronounced in Kidepo Valley National Park, while some areas, including Lake Mburo and Toro-Semliki, had experienced severe losses, with lions locally extinct in certain landscapes.

Presenting an assessment of the country's large carnivore populations, Carol Asiimwe highlighted worrying trends across several protected areas.

She said a 2020 survey recorded 314 lions across Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley national parks.

Murchison Falls National Park remains a major stronghold, with 240 lions recorded in 2022. Queen Elizabeth National Park, meanwhile, has registered an increase from 39 to between 62 and 65 individuals in more recent surveys.

However, Asiimwe warned that the situation in the park's southern sector, particularly Ishasha, remained precarious, with only two breeding females reported.

In Kidepo Valley National Park, only 12 lions were encountered, despite the park's historical reputation as one of Uganda's major strongholds for large carnivores.

Beyond lions, the assessment points to declining leopard populations, critically endangered spotted hyenas and cheetahs, as well as uncertainty surrounding the continued presence of African wild dogs in Uganda.

Asiimwe identified indiscriminate poaching using snares and wire traps as one of the leading threats, alongside retaliatory killings, poisoning and the targeting of lions for their body parts and skins.

The taskforce will be guided by Uganda's Large Carnivore Strategic Action Plan for 2024-2034, which targets a 30% increase in viable carnivore populations and a 50% reduction in poaching threats over the next decade.

The plan prioritises stronger law enforcement, reducing human-wildlife conflict, restoring habitats, improving scientific monitoring and strengthening partnerships with conservation organisations and communities living alongside wildlife.

Butime said the initiative also aligns with the government's National Development Plan IV, which identifies tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

He urged taskforce members to approach their assignment with commitment, saying the protection of iconic wildlife species was essential to sustaining Uganda's competitiveness as a tourism destination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Receiving the taskforce's Terms of Reference, its chairperson, Michael Keigwin, accepted the responsibility on behalf of the members and pledged to work closely with the ministry, UWA and conservation partners.

"We accept the terms of reference and are fully committed to the task ahead," Keigwin said, emphasising the importance of unity, strong leadership and science-driven interventions in restoring Uganda's large carnivore populations.

The taskforce is expected to coordinate conservation initiatives, advise on priority interventions and strengthen collaboration among government agencies, researchers, civil society organisations and communities living alongside wildlife.

Its work will be central to efforts to reverse population losses and safeguard Uganda's large carnivores as part of the country's natural heritage and tourism offering.