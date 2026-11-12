Ethiopia: COP32 Ethiopia Crucial Platform for Global South Consensus Beyond Climate Finance

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's hosting of COP32 in 2027 offers Global South nations a vital opportunity to build consensus, coordinate negotiating positions, and broaden climate discussions beyond financing, said Organization of Southern Cooperation (OSC) Secretary-General Manssour Bin Mussallam.

Speaking to ENA, Bin Mussallam emphasized that COP32 can reshape global climate negotiations by framing developing countries not merely as victims of climate impacts, but as leading contributors to global climate action, policy innovation, and concrete solutions.

"The agenda of COP32 in Ethiopia can change the regular dynamic, where the South is seen only as a victim of the climate crisis. It can instead become a platform where countries of the South come together to articulate proposals and ideas rooted in our own commitments and priorities," he said.

According to Bin Mussallam, Ethiopia is strategically positioned to facilitate this process through its role as host of the African Union headquarters and COP32.

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He said the country could provide platforms for Global South nations to build consensus and coordinate their positions before engaging in international climate negotiations, enabling them to advance shared interests more effectively.

The OSC Secretary General stressed that cooperation among developing countries should extend beyond climate finance to include strategic coordination among nations producing critical minerals required for renewable energy technologies, including solar panels and electric vehicles.

Such cooperation, he explained, would enable resource-producing countries to strengthen their capacity to regulate mineral exports, improve their bargaining positions, and secure greater participation in global clean energy value chains.

He further emphasized that the transition to clean energy should be driven by the productive capabilities, resources, and industrial potential of developing countries themselves.

In this regard, he called for a shift away from the existing economic model in which developing countries export raw materials while importing finished renewable energy technologies.

"We should no longer export raw materials and import solar panels. We should instead produce renewable energy technologies within our own countries, achieving both ecological sustainability and economic prosperity," he emphasized.

Bin Mussallam also called on developed countries to complement climate finance commitments with increased investment in industrial development across the Global South.

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"While climate finance remains important and reflects fair reparations from countries that have contributed most to the climate crisis, our partners in the North should also invest in transforming our critical minerals into renewable energy technologies within our own countries," he said.

He noted that such investments could help developing countries accelerate the clean energy transition while creating employment opportunities, strengthening domestic industries, promoting technology transfer, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Ethiopia is preparing to host COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027, providing an opportunity to connect international climate commitments with the development priorities of Africa and other developing regions.

The conference is expected to contribute to broader discussions on aligning climate adaptation, trade policies, industrial development, and development finance with practical and scalable outcomes in areas such as food security and sustainable energy.