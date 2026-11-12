Nigeria: Shehu Sani Warns As Tinubu Hails Son's Turbaning in Kebbi

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, advises traditional institutions against conferring chieftaincy titles on serving government officials and their immediate family members.

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has advised traditional institutions against conferring chieftaincy titles on serving government officials and their immediate family members.

The former senator, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the district, gave the advice following the turbaning of a son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, as the Dan Zakin Gwandu, on Wednesday, by the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Bashar, in Kebbi State.

Mr Sani said any traditional recognition or appreciation for public servants should take place after their tenure in office.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a social media post, the outspoken former senator argued that awarding titles to people in power risks compromising the neutrality of traditional stools and diluting the merit behind such honours.

"People in Government and their family members should not be given traditional titles until they leave office; then they can be appreciated for their service with a title. That's my opinion", Mr Sani stated.

The title, which means "Son of the Lion of Gwandu", was conferred on Seyi at the Abdullahi Fodiyo Palace in Birnin Kebbi.

The emir cited the recipient's philanthropic activities, benevolence and contributions to community development for the honour.

According to a local news outlet, Kebbi Daily Updates, the emir said: "The title acknowledges his commitment to humanitarian causes, support for the less privileged and efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of people".

President Tinubu congratulates son

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has congratulated Seyi on the turbaning.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, "President Tinubu thanked the Emir and the Gwandu Emirate Council for the honour, which the traditional ruler described as the first of its kind in the Emirate's history".

"The President noted that the honour carries a responsibility that extends beyond personal recognition and reflects the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual respect and unity among Nigeria's diverse peoples.

"He acknowledged Seyi's efforts in youth engagement, community development and empowerment, particularly through his involvement with the City Boy Movement and other initiatives supporting young Nigerians.

"As a father, I am pleased to see my son recognised by a traditional institution with such a distinguished history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But I also remind him that every honour comes with responsibility. The title of Dan Zaki Gwandu carries the values of courage, leadership and service. I urge him to live up to those values, remain humble and continue to dedicate himself to the well-being of others.

"Our traditional institutions remain important custodians of our history, culture and national unity. I thank the Emir of Gwandu and the good people of Kebbi State for extending this honour to my son," the President says.

"President Tinubu encouraged Seyi to regard the title as a call to deepen his commitment to youth development, peaceful coexistence and service to Nigeria.

"He wished him wisdom, humility and strength as he assumes the responsibilities associated with the traditional title", the statement read.