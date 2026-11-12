Nigeria: Court Sentences Rapist to Life Imprisonment

The latest judgement comes amid a series of life imprisonments of sexual offenders in recent months in Cross River.

A Family Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Justice Blessing Egwu of Family Court 2 delivered the judgement on Tuesday, relying on Section 33 of the Cross River State Child Rights Law, 2023.

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The convict, Nsikak Okon, was a customer of the survivor's mother, according to James Ibor, a lawyer and co-founder of the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), who disclosed the conviction in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Mr Ibor told PREMIUM TIMES the offence occurred on 12 July 2025 at Technical College Road, Ikot Effanga, Mile 8, Calabar.

He explained that the survivor's mother discovered the child was bleeding and, after making inquiries, contacted BRCI for assistance.

The rights organisation subsequently supported the survivor and her family through the process of seeking justice.

In his Facebook post, Mr Ibor commended the Cross River State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and the state Attorney-General, Ededem Ani, for their roles in the case.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Okoi Ukam, and Joseph Apajung, whom he praised for their diligence in ensuring that the perpetrator was held accountable.

Mr Ibor further commended members of his organisation for standing by the survivor and her family throughout the legal process.

He said supporting child survivors of sexual violence requires more than securing convictions, stressing the importance of protecting their privacy and ensuring they receive the necessary support to recover.

More rape convictions in Cross River

The latest judgement comes amid a series of life imprisonments against sexual offenders in recent months in Cross River.

In June, a Cross River State High Court sentenced a 41-year-old man, Endurance Sandy, to life imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl. The judgement was delivered by Justice Blessing Egwu.

Earlier in May, the same judge sentenced a 27-year-old man, Edidiong Nyojole, to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in the Uwanse area of Calabar. The court also ordered him to pay N1 million in compensation to the survivor.

In April, another Cross River court sentenced a 46-year-old man, Imeh Sunday, to life imprisonment for raping his daughter. The court also ordered him to pay N1 million in compensation to the survivor.

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Call for survivor-centred justice

While welcoming the latest judgement, Mr Ibor said the fight against sexual violence must extend beyond punishing offenders to protecting survivors and providing them with appropriate care.

He acknowledged the contributions of Safe Child Africa, ActionAid Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria to efforts supporting survivors of sexual violence.

He said the safety, dignity and wellbeing of children must remain central to the response to sexual abuse.

The BRCI co-founder called for sustained collective efforts to prevent sexual violence and ensure that survivors and their families receive the support needed to heal and rebuild their lives.