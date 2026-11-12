Rwanda: Prime Minister Nsengiyumva Makes Case for Green Industrialisation

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has called for more efforts towards green industrialisation, saying it is both a climate imperative and an opportunity to accelerate economic transformation, attract investment and create decent jobs.

He made the remarks on November 11 at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

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In his speech, he told his audience about Rwanda's efforts for green development, as he hinted on various policies that are in place to achieve that. He, among other things, told them about the country's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy and Vision 2050 which cover areas like renewable energy, clean cooking, electric mobility, and sustainable agriculture.

Citing Rwanda's experience, Nsengiyumva argued that investing in cleaner production can deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

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"Rwanda's Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production Programme helped industries and SMEs cut energy use by over 41 million megajoules and emissions by over 30,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, generating $6.5 million in net savings on a $5 million investment," he said.

He also identified sustainable cooling as an important area for green industrial investment, particularly as global demand for cooling continues to rise.

"With global demand for cooling rising rapidly, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol offers a powerful example of how climate action and green industrialisation can reinforce one another."

Nsengiyumva noted that full implementation of the amendment could prevent up to half a degree of global warming by 2100 while creating jobs in manufacturing, servicing and cold chains.

He called for its full ratification and swift implementation.

He added that Rwanda's National Cooling Strategy, minimum energy performance standards and financing mechanisms provide a practical foundation for investors.

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However, he said scaling up green industrialisation would require stronger partnerships and financing arrangements to make projects commercially viable.

"To scale up, we need partners to share risk through blended finance, concessional loans, guarantees and carbon finance, so that green industrial projects become bankable. We therefore encourage development partners and financial institutions to move beyond commitments to practical partnerships that deliver measurable economic, social and environmental benefits," he added.

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Beyond promoting green industrialisation, Rwanda is using COP31 to push for stronger international climate commitments, increased investment and greater support for developing countries.