Rwanda: Japan Embassy, WFP Handover Food Aid to 60,000 Vulnerable People

The embassy of Japan in Kigali and the World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday, November 11, handed over food and nutrition assistance provided to more than 60,000 refugees, asylum seekers, returnees and members of host communities in Rwanda.

The ceremony, held at Mahama Refugee Camp, brought together Japan's Ambassador to Rwanda, Kazuya Nakajo, and Andrea Bagnoli, WFP's Country Director and Representative in Rwanda, alongside government representatives, refugees and other partners.

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The assistance is part of Japan's $2 million contribution in 2024, which enabled WFP to provide food and nutrition support to vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the event, Bagnoli thanked the Government and people of Japan for their continued support, saying the contribution had helped provide food for displaced families, improve nutrition for women and young children, and support school meals.

"A further $670,000 contribution in FY2025 is currently supporting food assistance, school meals, specialized nutrition and activities to improve nutrition practices," he said.

The support targets pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under two, people suffering from malnutrition and individuals living with HIV and tuberculosis across refugee camps.

It also benefits children attending Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, including nearly 6,000 children in Mahama.

Beneficiaries receive specialised nutritious food, including Super Cereal Plus (CSB++), a fortified product designed to support children's growth and prevent malnutrition.

Bagnoli said the assistance comes at a time when funding constraints have affected humanitarian operations, forcing WFP to provide only 50 per cent of its planned food assistance since April 2025.

The organisation attributes the 50 per cent cut to declining donor funding amid ongoing conflicts around the world.

Bonholi said the proportion of refugee households classified as highly vulnerable has increased, while rising food prices have further worsened their situation.

"Families need to be food secure and children need to be well nourished if they are to learn, work and build a better future," he said, adding that food security is essential to achieving the Government's ambition of helping refugees become self-reliant.

Japan's Ambassador Nakajo said the assistance was part of a $2.6 million two-year project, equivalent to approximately Rwf4 billion, which reached more than 60,000 vulnerable people in 2025.

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The project provides food assistance, nutrition support for pregnant and breastfeeding women and infants, school meals, and activities promoting better nutrition practices.

Nakajo said the support reflects Japan's commitment to human security and ensuring vulnerable populations can live with dignity.

"This assistance is not merely humanitarian relief--it is planting seeds for Rwanda's future development," he said.

He added that Japan remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities as Rwanda advances initiatives aimed at helping refugees become more self-reliant.

Japan has provided more than $9 million to WFP's humanitarian operations in Rwanda since 2020.