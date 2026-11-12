Kenya: Ruto, Sifuna Tie At 31% in Latest Tifa Presidential Poll

12 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has recorded an increase in his preferred presidential candidate rating, tying with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at 31 per cent, according to the latest TIFA Research opinion poll.

The November 2026 findings show Ruto's support has grown from 18 per cent in August 2022 to 31 per cent, placing him at the top of the presidential preference rankings alongside Sifuna.

Sifuna, meanwhile, has emerged from previously negligible support to match the Head of State in the latest ratings.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka follows at nine per cent, while former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has five per cent.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua registers four per cent, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and other candidates each attracting one per cent.

The poll shows that 15 per cent of respondents remain undecided, presenting an opportunity for presidential hopefuls to consolidate support ahead of the next election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.