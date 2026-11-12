Kenya: Kalonzo, Matiang'i Lose Ground As 2027 Presidential Race Takes Shape

12 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Jubilee Party Presidential aspirant Fred Matiang'i have recorded a decline in presidential popularity, according to the latest TIFA Research opinion poll.

The Maggie Ireri led firm says Kalonzo's support has fallen to nine per cent in November 2026 from a high of 25 per cent recorded in November 2025.

Matiang'i has experienced an even longer decline, with his rating dropping from 32 per cent in August 2022 to five per cent in the latest survey.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also recorded a decline, with his support falling to four per cent from a peak of nine per cent in May 2026.

The survey also places Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and other presidential hopefuls at one per cent each.

Ireri says the 15 per cent of undecided voters could still influence the eventual direction of the presidential contest.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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