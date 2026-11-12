Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Sacks Muguti Two Months After Local Government Appointment

12 November 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Tafadzwa Muguti as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, barely two months after his appointment.

Muguti's brief tenure was marked by a controversial crackdown on street vendors under the government's "Operation Chenesa".

One of the most contentious incidents involved his ordering the arrest of a vendor with a disability in Harare's Central Business District (CBD).

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Muguti also attracted criticism after declaring that citizens should remain in their ancestral lands and avoid purchasing land in other areas. His remarks were condemned by critics who argued that they risked fuelling tribalism in a country where people routinely relocate for employment, business and other opportunities.

He further drew public backlash after announcing restrictions on individuals and organisations seeking to donate to thousands of families whose homes were destroyed by hailstorms in Masvingo, insisting that such assistance required government approval.

Muguti will be replaced by Addmore Pazvakavambwa, whose appointment was announced in an official statement.

"In terms of Section 205 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works," read the statement.

The circumstances surrounding Muguti's departure were not immediately disclosed.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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