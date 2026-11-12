Malawi: Witch-Hunt Row! Malawi Cops Back On Ex-HRDC Chiefs' Trail

Police have intensified their pursuit of former Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders after securing a court warrant to seize audio and video footage of a controversial press briefing held more than six years ago.

The search warrant, issued by a Second Grade Magistrate's Court in Lilongwe on 9 November 2026, authorises officers to enter Zodiak Radio and Television premises and confiscate recordings of a March 2020 media briefing featuring former HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, deputy chairperson Gift Trapence and senior coalition member Reverend McDonald Sembereka.

The footage relates to a press conference held at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe on 6 March 2020, which investigators believe could form part of evidence in a criminal case involving allegations of soliciting others to break the law.

According to court documents, police are seeking the recordings as part of investigations into an alleged offence under Section 124 (1) (b) of the Penal Code, which criminalises the solicitation of another person to commit an unlawful act.

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The warrant states that the recordings are believed to be located at Zodiak's premises and may constitute evidence linked to the alleged offence.

It further orders officers to enter and search the broadcaster's premises, seize the material if found and present it before the court.

The latest move comes just days after Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda cancelled arrest warrants that had been issued against the three former HRDC leaders over alleged violations of their bail conditions.

But the legal battle appears far from over.

Following the cancellation of the warrants, State prosecutor Prescott Mwayiulipo told the court that prosecutors intended to revive the matter.

In response, Magistrate Banda advised the State to file a formal application if it wished to proceed further.

The development signals that authorities are continuing to pursue investigations linked to the former HRDC leadership despite the recent court reprieve.