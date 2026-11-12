Malawi: Witch-Hunt Row! Malawi Cops Back On Ex-HRDC Chiefs' Trail

12 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Police have intensified their pursuit of former Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders after securing a court warrant to seize audio and video footage of a controversial press briefing held more than six years ago.

The search warrant, issued by a Second Grade Magistrate's Court in Lilongwe on 9 November 2026, authorises officers to enter Zodiak Radio and Television premises and confiscate recordings of a March 2020 media briefing featuring former HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, deputy chairperson Gift Trapence and senior coalition member Reverend McDonald Sembereka.

The footage relates to a press conference held at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe on 6 March 2020, which investigators believe could form part of evidence in a criminal case involving allegations of soliciting others to break the law.

According to court documents, police are seeking the recordings as part of investigations into an alleged offence under Section 124 (1) (b) of the Penal Code, which criminalises the solicitation of another person to commit an unlawful act.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The warrant states that the recordings are believed to be located at Zodiak's premises and may constitute evidence linked to the alleged offence.

It further orders officers to enter and search the broadcaster's premises, seize the material if found and present it before the court.

The latest move comes just days after Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda cancelled arrest warrants that had been issued against the three former HRDC leaders over alleged violations of their bail conditions.

But the legal battle appears far from over.

Following the cancellation of the warrants, State prosecutor Prescott Mwayiulipo told the court that prosecutors intended to revive the matter.

In response, Magistrate Banda advised the State to file a formal application if it wished to proceed further.

The development signals that authorities are continuing to pursue investigations linked to the former HRDC leadership despite the recent court reprieve.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.