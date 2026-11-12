Kenya: Wanga, Joho Trail Kindiki in Ruto's 2027 Running Mate Race

12 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki continues to command a significant lead over other potential candidates in the race to become President William Ruto's running mate in the 2027 General Election.

A TIFA Research opinion poll released Thursday shows that 55 per cent of Ruto's supporters want Kindiki to retain the position, signalling strong preference for continuity in the country's second-highest executive office.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga emerged as the second-most preferred candidate at 12 per cent, while Hassan Joho followed with 9 per cent.

Oburu Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula each garnered 4 per cent.

The findings place Kindiki more than four times ahead of Wanga, his closest competitor in the survey.

TIFA says the results suggest that Ruto's supporters largely favour retaining the current Deputy President, although the combined backing for alternative candidates points to some interest in expanding the political coalition.

The survey focused exclusively on supporters of President Ruto and was released on November 12, 2026.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.