Rwanda: MPs Challenge Rgb On Impact of Its Recommendations

Lawmakers have challenged the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) to demonstrate the impact of its recommendations, questioning why problems identified in successive assessments remain unresolved.

The concerns arose on Wednesday, November 11, as RGB Chief Executive Officer Doris Uwicyeza Picard presented the board's 2025-2026 annual report to both chambers of Parliament.

MP Christine Mukabunani questioned whether the board's research was producing meaningful change and asked how it ensures that leaders and institutions act on its findings.

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"When you conduct research and identify the same challenges, but nothing changes, what is the purpose of carrying out that research?" she asked.

Her questions drew attention to the follow-through on RGB's assessments after the latest Citizen Report Card showed declining satisfaction with service delivery in 15 of the 16 categories assessed.

The 2026 survey, based on responses from 11,095 people, put overall satisfaction at 73.8 per cent, down from 76.7 per cent in 2025.

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MP Jean-Paul Munyandamutsa also questioned how RGB monitors the implementation of its recommendations. He called for stronger internal audits, effective audit committees and greater commitment from institutional leaders.

MP Therence Kayigire said the decline across most service categories requires a clear response from the board and the institutions responsible.

"When you look at citizens' satisfaction with service delivery, you find that 15 of the 16 categories have declined," he said, asking what could be done to reverse the trend.

He also highlighted differences in district performance, citing Burera, where satisfaction fell by about 10 percentage points.

RGB revises follow-up approach

Responding to the concerns, Picard acknowledged difficulties in following up on recommendations, particularly when addressing a problem that requires several institutions to work together.

"Where an issue concerns one institution, it is easier to address. But when it involves several institutions, it requires coordination," she said.

She explained that RGB engages the institutions concerned and encourages them to work together to address identified weaknesses.

The board had also revised its follow-up approach, she said, requiring institutions to report on progress over time rather than relying solely on annual reporting.

Senator Pelagie Uwera asked whether changes in the survey methodology could explain the decline in satisfaction. She also questioned whether digitisation was making public services easier for citizens to access.

Picard said neither the methodology nor the survey questions had changed.

Agriculture and health record biggest falls

Agriculture recorded the lowest satisfaction score, falling from 70.6 to 62 per cent. Its 8.6-percentage-point decline was the largest among the categories assessed.

Health followed with a 7.5-point drop, from 72.4 to 64.9 per cent, while satisfaction with livestock services fell from 76.5 to 71.4 per cent.

Picard said farmers had reported challenges including climate change, crop diseases and inadequate facilities for handling agricultural produce.

Social protection was the only category to improve, edging up from 69.6 to 69.7 per cent.

Security remained the highest-rated category, although its score slipped from 92.1 to 91.5 per cent.

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Senator John Bonds Bideri raised concerns about the business environment, pointing to improvements in the regulatory framework alongside declining performance in public services and operational efficiency.

According to the report, Rwanda's regulatory framework score under the World Bank's Business Ready assessment rose from 70.35 per cent in 2024 to 72.54 per cent in 2025.

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Over the same period, the public services score fell from 67.37 to 59.81 per cent, while operational efficiency dropped from 81.31 to 71.47 per cent.

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Flexibility sought for faith-based organisations

MP Jean-Claude Ntezimana also called for greater flexibility in requirements imposed on faith-based organisations, arguing that some standards do not adequately reflect differences between urban and rural communities.

"You cannot require a church in Kigali to have 100 parking spaces and impose the same requirement on a rural church where even the pastor comes to church on a bicycle," he said.

Picard said requirements relating to parking and building standards were intended to protect worshippers and ensure access for emergency services.

She added that the regulations provide grace periods for organisations to meet the requirements.