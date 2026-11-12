Rwanda: What Aspiring District Leaders Are Promising Residents

From incumbents seeking another term to new contenders making their first bid, aspiring district leaders are outlining what they intend to deliver for residents over the next five years.

In Ngoma, Rusizi, Kayonza and Kamonyi, candidates have set out pledges reflecting their districts' challenges and opportunities. Their proposals also come as civil society organisations urge those seeking office to give residents a greater role in shaping local priorities.

ALSO READ: Newly elected local leaders set priorities

Ngoma: Bringing basic services closer

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In Ngoma, Mayor Nathalie Niyonagira, who is seeking re-election, says improving education, healthcare and access to clean water will remain a priority.

She said the district needs more classrooms to accommodate learners and pledged to work with relevant institutions to expand school infrastructure, improve education quality and ensure that disadvantaged residents can access schooling.

"Ngoma has 64 administrative cells but only 26 health posts, yet each cell must have one. I want to see a health post established in every cell so that residents can access basic healthcare closer to their homes," she said.

The district also has one hospital at secondary referral level, but Niyonagira says additional healthcare facilities are needed.

ALSO READ: Which incumbent mayors are seeking re-election?

She puts access to clean water at about 85 per cent, although some residents still struggle to obtain it. She wants the district to work towards the national target of ensuring residents travel less than 500 metres to reach clean water.

Roads and bridges also feature in her plans, particularly connections that help farmers transport produce to markets.

She said rice farmers are among those facing transport difficulties and that better roads would save them time and improve market access.

Niyonagira also pledged to make local leaders more responsive to residents' concerns and reduce unnecessary delays in public services, while promoting unity and peaceful coexistence.

Rusizi: Expanding business and trade

In Rusizi, Mayor Phanuel Sindayiheba, who is also seeking re-election, wants to attract investors and support small-scale industries that process local agricultural and livestock products.

"Rusizi produces coffee and tea and has potential in dairy. I believe these sectors can support processing businesses serving both local consumers and markets in neighbouring countries," he said.

He sees the district's location, with more than five border crossings and proximity to two neighbouring countries, as an advantage for expanding cross-border trade.

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"Improving agricultural land use, developing livestock resources and connecting producers to markets through better roads are also part of my plans," he said.

Sindayiheba also wants to expand water infrastructure and develop tourism. He said more hotels, entertainment facilities and tourism operators would improve services for visitors and stimulate commercial activity.

Beyond the economy, he pledged to promote unity and reconciliation, preserve the memory of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and protect historical sites.

His plans include establishing a Genocide memorial at Gatandara, while studies are expected to be conducted for proposed memorials at Nyarushishi and Mibirizi.

He also wants to address malnutrition, promote hygiene and strengthen childcare and responsible parenting.

Sindayiheba said his proposals would build on existing development programmes and align with Vision 2050, national development targets for 2029 and the district's five-year plan.

Kayonza: Creating opportunities for young people

In Kayonza, new candidate Denis Iyamuremye says his priorities include improving social welfare and education, creating jobs, supporting youth development and making local governance more responsive to residents.

"On employment, I want young people to have access to training, financing, business support and markets. We will also encourage them to use the skills they acquire to start businesses, showing them that entrepreneurship can create opportunities for themselves and others," he said.

He sees opportunities in agriculture and livestock, particularly in production, processing and distribution.

Iyamuremye also wants to promote a knowledge-based economy by using technology, research and innovation to improve productivity and create business opportunities.

His proposals include giving farmers better access to market information and modern farming methods, while encouraging businesses to use digital platforms to improve their operations.

On social welfare, he wants to improve access to healthcare and strengthen public awareness. He also says residents should be able to reach their leaders more easily, raise concerns and receive better services.

"Leadership should be closer to the people. We want leaders to go into communities, meet residents where they live and work, understand their daily challenges and find solutions that respond to their needs," he said.

"Development should not only be planned in offices; it should be shaped by the people it is meant to serve."

Kamonyi: Building on agriculture

In Kamonyi, candidate Mediatrice Hatungimana says she wants to focus on agriculture, education and residents' welfare.

Drawing on her experience in agriculture and livestock farming, she pledged to work with relevant institutions to increase production through better use of the district's wetlands and modern farming methods.

"I believe increased production could create more economic opportunities, particularly for young people and women, by enabling them to start businesses and earn a living from agriculture," she said.

Hatungimana also wants to improve education quality and promote hygiene and sanitation across the district.

She said young people should learn more about Rwanda's history to understand the country's past and its direction.

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Other priorities include improving children's nutrition, strengthening efforts to combat drug abuse and keeping residents' needs at the centre of local governance.

Giving residents a greater say

As candidates outline what they hope to deliver, civil society organisations are urging them to involve residents in identifying priorities and finding solutions.

Evariste Murwanashyaka of the Rwanda Civil Society Platform for the Promotion of Human Rights (CLADHO) said the next district leaders should prioritise service delivery and public participation.

Citing a recent government report card, he said citizens' satisfaction with local governance and service delivery had declined compared with the previous year. He urged leaders to treat residents as partners in development.

"Leaders must go to the communities, listen to residents and involve them in decisions. It is not enough to plan for people without giving them a chance to explain what they need and contribute to finding solutions," he said.

Murwanashyaka called on leaders to review progress under the current five-year government programme, which runs until 2029, and accelerate unfinished projects.

He also urged them to work with community structures to address teenage pregnancies, child labour and school dropouts.

Rising prices and food insecurity were other concerns, he said, with vulnerable households struggling to meet basic needs.

"District leaders should identify those in need and ensure that assistance reaches them, including food support where necessary," he said.