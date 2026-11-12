Rwanda: How a Huye School Keeps Its Feeding Programme Growing

At École Notre Dame de la Providence de Karubanda in Huye District, keeping students well fed involves work that extends well beyond the kitchen.

The school, which has 685 students, has developed an approach that supplements its food supplies and generates income to support its feeding programme.

Officials from the Ministry of Education and other education stakeholders visited the school on Tuesday, November 10, to assess its progress.

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The school rears eight cows, 64 rabbits, 40 pigs and more than 1,900 chickens, partly to support meals for learners. It also grows vegetables, including amaranthus, tomatoes, eggplants, beetroot, cabbage, carrots and green beans, alongside bananas, guavas and avocados.

Food left over from students' meals feeds the animals, while animal waste is used as fertiliser. Some animals are sold when fully grown, with the proceeds supporting the feeding programme.

For breakfast, students receive bread made at the school and porridge prepared from maize, soya beans and sorghum. Eggs are served three times a week, while meat, isambaza (small fish) and isombe (cassava leaves) feature on a rotating weekly menu.

These efforts earned the school an award from the Ministry of Education in the 2024/2025 academic year for its commitment to providing nutritious meals.

Head teacher Clothilde Ayimana said a balanced diet supports students' wellbeing and gives them the energy to learn and participate in school activities.

"When a child has eaten, they are able to work and participate in activities," she said.

"We see the results because whatever you ask a child to do, they do it with effort."

Expanding school meals

The government has been implementing the school feeding programme since 2014, with the national school feeding policy approved in 2019.

ALSO READ: Rwanda expands school feeding programme with 40% budget increase

Jean-Damascène Nsengiyumva, Director General of School Health and Wellness at the Ministry of Education, said the programme aims to improve students' wellbeing and create conditions conducive to learning.

It also eases parents' concerns about what their children will eat during school hours, allowing them to focus on other responsibilities, he said.

"A hungry student cannot concentrate in class," he said.

Nsengiyumva credited the programme with helping reduce school dropout rates, which he said fell from 9.4 per cent in the 2019/2020 academic year to 4.7 per cent in 2023/2024.

More than 4.5 million students now receive meals at school, he said, putting coverage at 99.5 per cent of learners in public and private schools.

Gaps in provision at some private schools remain an obstacle to universal coverage, he added.

Warning against sending learners home

Nsengiyumva warned school administrators against sending students home over unpaid school feeding contributions, saying children's access to education and meals should not depend on their parents' ability to pay.

"A child must not be chased away from school simply because a parent has not paid the money for meals. A child is not the one responsible for paying," he said.

Schools should understand families' financial circumstances and agree on flexible payment arrangements with parents who struggle to contribute, he said. Where monetary contributions are unaffordable, schools can explore other ways for parents to participate in school activities.

He urged head teachers to work with families to find solutions rather than penalise learners.

The ministry has taken action against some administrators who failed to provide meals as required, Nsengiyumva said. Some have been dismissed, while others have been taken to court.

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Fuel and infrastructure challenges

Despite progress, the programme faces high cooking fuel costs, inadequate kitchen and dining facilities, and rising food prices.

Nsengiyumva said 97.1 per cent of schools still use firewood for cooking, increasing costs and contributing to environmental degradation. He encouraged investors to explore alternative cooking solutions that could ease pressure on schools and the environment.

In some day schools, inadequate dining facilities mean students still eat in classrooms.

"We can continue providing meals while gradually addressing the remaining challenges," he said.

The government is also promoting shared kitchens, where meals for several schools are prepared in one location, to improve efficiency and address infrastructure shortages.

Two such kitchens currently serve more than 30,000 students across 11 schools, according to Nsengiyumva.