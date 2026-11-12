Rwanda: Trial Offers Fresh Perspective On Childhood Disability Care

A trial in three districts has offered fresh insight into how health centres can support children at risk of developmental disabilities and the families caring for them.

The findings, presented in Kigali on Wednesday, November 11, examined a model that combines regular clinical follow-up with practical training and support for caregivers.

Known as the Pediatric Development Clinic (PDC) and Baby Ubuntu programme, the approach seeks to address gaps in care for children whose development requires close monitoring.

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The trial involved 1,472 children across 56 health centres in Burera, Kamonyi and Gakenke districts. The facilities were organised into 20 clusters, half assigned to the programme and the rest to enhance usual care.

Of the children enrolled, 1,247 completed the final assessment, including 567 with identified disabilities.

Gains for families and caregivers

Among families receiving the programme, 72 per cent reported improved quality of life, compared with 52.1 per cent of those receiving enhanced usual care.

For families caring for children with developmental disabilities, the figures were 66.1 per cent and 42.9 per cent, respectively.

Average quality-of-life scores were also higher in the programme group, with a difference of 9.1 points across participating families and 11.7 points among those caring for children with disabilities.

Caregivers receiving the programme were about 50 per cent less likely to experience psychological distress than those receiving enhanced usual care. Among caregivers of children with developmental disabilities, the risk was 40 per cent lower.

The findings also showed a 50 per cent reduction in suicidal thoughts among caregivers, alongside greater confidence in caring for their children and less disability-related stigma.

However, the trial found no measurable difference between the groups in children's development scores or nutritional status during the assessment period.

Closing gaps in follow-up care

Dr Erick Baganizi, Director of Clinical Services at Partners In Health, said the programme was introduced after health workers identified gaps in follow-up care for children discharged from hospital with conditions that could affect their development.

These include children born prematurely, those who have survived severe jaundice, neonatal encephalopathy or meningitis, and those who are not meeting age-specific developmental milestones.

Parents often lacked structured support to monitor their children's development and understand their changing care needs, he said.

"Baby Ubuntu complements this care through group sessions where caregivers learn practical skills, including positioning, feeding, play and communication. Trained health professionals and parents experienced in raising children with disabilities facilitate the sessions," he said.

Baganizi said children under the programme became more involved in activities at home and in their communities.

Among children with developmental disabilities, however, there was no significant difference in how frequently they participated in activities. Those receiving the programme showed greater involvement, while their caregivers reported higher satisfaction.

Attending sessions regularly remained difficult for some families. Transport costs, financial difficulties and scheduling problems affected attendance, with the most vulnerable households more likely to miss sessions. Shortages of materials and limited services also constrained the support available.

Nevertheless, all 29 health centres assigned to the programme were still running it 12 months later. Ninety-eight per cent of families attended at least one session, while 86 per cent met the satisfactory attendance threshold.

The first-year cost was estimated at about $280 per child, falling to approximately $150 annually once the model is established. About 90 per cent of running costs were linked to nurses' time and health centre space, resources already provided by the government.

Baganizi called for expansion to all health centres, with ministries working together to identify children with disabilities and connect them with appropriate services.

Families still face financial strain

For Boniface Nkiranuye, a resident of Kayonza, raising a daughter born with a disability was particularly difficult before his family received support.

By the time she was one year old, she weighed 25 kilogrammes, could not see or talk, and her parents did not know whether she would ever stand.

Nkiranuye said families also face stigma, with some men abandoning their wives after the birth of a child with a disability.

Community health workers later taught him and his wife how to care for their daughter. Now approaching five, she has started eating and playing--progress the family had struggled to achieve.

Financial difficulties persist, however. Following an eye screening at Bushenge Hospital, she received spectacles that require adjustments as she grows. The costs can reach Rwf50,000, an expense her parents struggle to meet without permanent jobs.

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Expansion under consideration

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Jean-Marie Vianney Ndayizigiye, said the findings should inform national guidelines and the care provided to children with developmental difficulties.

He said the research, conducted by the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Partners In Health and other partners, should guide efforts to extend the programme nationwide.

That would require collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, the National Child Development Agency and other institutions to identify children with disabilities, assess their needs and monitor their development, he said.

The policy brief recommends adopting PDC-Baby Ubuntu as a national standard for follow-up care for high-risk newborns and young children with developmental disabilities.

It proposes expanding services to health centres in every district, training more health workers, incorporating the programme into district health budgets and exploring coverage under Community-Based Health Insurance.

It also recommends linking the programme with rehabilitation services, early childhood development programmes and inclusive education.