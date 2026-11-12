Malawi: FAM Unveils New FA Cup Open to Clubs Across Malawi

12 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has launched a new national FA Cup, bringing together clubs from every level of the country's football pyramid in a knockout competition.

The tournament comes after Malawi was left without a national cup competition following the end of sponsorship for the Castel Challenge Cup and the transfer of FDH Bank's sponsorship to the top-flight league.

In a statement, FAM described the FA Cup as a flagship national competition aimed at promoting football development, talent identification and club growth.

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The inaugural edition will feature teams from the Premiership, National Division League, Regional Leagues and District Leagues.

The 16 Premiership clubs and 12 National Division League sides will automatically enter the competition, while regional and district teams will compete in preliminary rounds for places in the national stage.

For the 2026/27 season, the top six teams from each of the four Regional League One divisions, the top four teams from each Regional League Two division and district league champions will be eligible to participate.

FAM said the competition is designed to increase opportunities for grassroots clubs while creating a pathway for emerging players to gain national exposure.

The association also indicated that the tournament could provide qualification for continental football, subject to CAF regulations and club licensing requirements.

Football analyst George Chiusiwa welcomed the move, saying it would provide more competitive matches for clubs and strengthen the domestic game. He also urged FAM to maintain a consistent identity for the competition regardless of future sponsorship arrangements.

Another analyst, Parry Chinyama, said the winners could potentially earn a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

FAM is expected to unveil the competition's sponsorship package and further details on 20 November.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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