Malawi: Anglican Men to Discuss Malawi's Suicide Crisis At AGM

A disturbing rise in suicide cases among Malawian men has prompted the Anglican Church's men's ministry to place the country's growing mental health crisis at the centre of its annual gathering, warning that many men are suffering in silence under crushing social and economic pressures.

The Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi's Avuwi Men's Ministry says faith, emotional support and open conversations about mental health must form part of the response to a crisis that continues to claim the lives of men across the country.

Ahead of the guild's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Avuwi Diocesan President Harrison Longwe said this year's conference would confront the challenges facing men, including financial hardship, family pressures, emotional struggles and the alarming prevalence of suicide among males.

Longwe noted that statistics consistently show men account for the majority of suicide cases recorded in Malawi, a reality he described as both heartbreaking and deeply concerning.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Many men are carrying burdens alone. They are battling financial difficulties, social expectations, family responsibilities and mental health challenges, often without seeking help," he said.

According to Longwe, the AGM will not shy away from discussing the issue, with delegates expected to explore both spiritual and practical interventions aimed at saving lives and encouraging men to seek support before reaching breaking point.

The gathering is being held under the theme "Strengthen Yourself in the Lord", drawn from 1 Samuel 30:6, a scripture that recounts how David found strength in God during a period of devastating loss and uncertainty.

Longwe said the theme is particularly relevant at a time when many men are experiencing despair, anxiety and hopelessness.

"David demonstrated how to rebuild inner stability when facing crisis, challenges and loss by shifting his reliance from external circumstances to God. Men, including Avuwi members, face all sorts of challenges which should be acknowledged and even mourned over, but God is faithful to turn challenges into solutions."

Church leaders believe that while economic pressures and social challenges continue to weigh heavily on men, strengthening spiritual resilience can play a critical role in preventing despair and restoring hope.

The three-day AGM is expected to draw church leaders, professionals and hundreds of delegates from across the diocese.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among those attending will be the Diocese's Bishop, Rt Rev Alinafe Kalemba, while prominent business executive Martin Msimuko will serve as Guest of Honour.

Renowned speakers including Akuzike Kafwamba and Rev Fr Foster Chiromo are also expected to address participants on issues affecting men, leadership and personal development.

In a show of both faith and community service, delegates will take part in a Jesus March from St Matthews Anglican Church to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where they will engage in charity activities and interact with patients.

Although the AGM begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday, the main events will take place on Saturday, 14 November 2026, featuring worship services, prayers, discussions on men's wellbeing, the public march and charitable outreach.

For Avuwi leaders, however, the most urgent challenge remains clear: helping men find hope before tragedy strikes.

As Malawi continues to grapple with rising cases of suicide among men, church leaders say breaking the culture of silence around mental health may be one of the most important conversations taking place at this year's gathering.